AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 16.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 460.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $111.29 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

