AXQ Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AXQ Capital LP grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

INTC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,346,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.36, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

