AXQ Capital LP Invests $581,000 in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Paylocity by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 18.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.6% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,235 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCTY opened at $168.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.87. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $230.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.15.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

