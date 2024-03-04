AXQ Capital LP Invests $584,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,486,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,451,000 after buying an additional 563,232 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 128,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 47,343 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $65.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WDC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

