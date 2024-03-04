AXQ Capital LP Invests $594,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $44.43 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

