AXQ Capital LP Makes New $535,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 125.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $49.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.