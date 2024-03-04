AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 7,513 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,561,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 642,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,466,000 after acquiring an additional 280,540 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 713,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 258,758 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 0.2 %

AGO stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $4.57. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

