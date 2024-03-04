AXQ Capital LP Takes $474,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Catalent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,918,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,883,000 after purchasing an additional 603,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Catalent by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,535,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,757,000 after purchasing an additional 337,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Catalent by 91.0% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,304,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,750 shares during the period.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

