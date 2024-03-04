AXQ Capital LP Takes $528,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VIRT

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.