AXQ Capital LP Takes $677,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $420,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Loews by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,550,000 after buying an additional 699,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Loews by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,727,000 after buying an additional 440,693 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Loews by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Loews by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,612 shares of company stock worth $9,981,207. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of L stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

