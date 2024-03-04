AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,600 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Tapestry by 17.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 892,970 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 131,511 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 123.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,327 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 555,092 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1,799.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 128,791 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 122,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE TPR opened at $48.28 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

