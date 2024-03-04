Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,714 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 369.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,741,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.