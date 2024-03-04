Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 111,156 Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) by 434.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111,156 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QID. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter worth about $13,709,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,832,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,622,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,578,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,221,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:QID opened at $9.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.