Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,785 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

