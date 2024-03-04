Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 234.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,150,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 84,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,621.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $60.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $60.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.