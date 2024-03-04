Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 132.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after buying an additional 1,683,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,333,184,000 after buying an additional 265,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 285,988 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.0 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $253.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.34 and a 200-day moving average of $227.16.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

