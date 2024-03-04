Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,672,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $125.85 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $127.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

