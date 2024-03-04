Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 145,496 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD opened at $15.14 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

