Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,370 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amcor by 160.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 506,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 312,063 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Amcor by 1,371.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 439,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 409,819 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in Amcor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 294,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amcor by 719.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 424,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 372,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.27 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

