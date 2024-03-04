Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 137.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $127.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $571.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

