Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $258.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

