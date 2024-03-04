Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VEU opened at $57.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

