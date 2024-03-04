B. Riley Cuts Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target to $1.00

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $1.35 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Terran Orbital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Shares of LLAP stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Terran Orbital has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $69,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

