B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ready Capital

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

Ready Capital stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,028.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.