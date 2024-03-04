Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$50.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.25.

BDGI traded down C$0.55 on Monday, reaching C$43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 57,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,275. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$24.55 and a 12-month high of C$48.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.39, for a total value of C$182,124.80. In other news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh bought 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.39, for a total transaction of C$182,124.80. Insiders have purchased 2,847 shares of company stock valued at $115,385 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

