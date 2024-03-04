Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $133.00 at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.69.

Get Baidu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baidu

Baidu Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Shares of BIDU opened at $104.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Baidu has a twelve month low of $97.51 and a twelve month high of $160.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average of $117.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 90,390.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after acquiring an additional 900,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 56.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after acquiring an additional 583,291 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Baidu by 87.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,929,000 after buying an additional 556,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.1% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,388,000 after purchasing an additional 406,038 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.