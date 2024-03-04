Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up approximately 1.9% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 15.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Ball by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 313,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 249,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 599,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ball by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ball by 127.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Ball Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.58. 1,340,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,537. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

