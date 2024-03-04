Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,069,578 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Santander-Chile

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.