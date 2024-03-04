Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAND

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $530.49 million, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.50. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $51,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,391.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,751 shares of company stock valued at $171,754 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.