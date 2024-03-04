Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,019 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,787 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $339.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.