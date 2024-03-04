Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 25,253 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 421,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 25,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,539,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.27. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

