Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 596,237 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 71.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,237 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

