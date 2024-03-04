Barclays Raises Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $73.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ACLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.92.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. Arcellx has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $70.05.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arcellx will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,237,000 after acquiring an additional 578,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arcellx by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,260,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,941,000 after purchasing an additional 323,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,431,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 132,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares during the period.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

