Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAYRY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAYRY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.1 %

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

