BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Position Increased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,232,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $92,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 13.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 570,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after buying an additional 67,902 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.85. 622,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,814. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

