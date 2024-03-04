Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Norcros (LON:NXR)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 325 ($4.12) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Norcros Stock Up 1.7 %
About Norcros
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.
