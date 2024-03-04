Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Norcros (LON:NXR)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 325 ($4.12) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Norcros alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NXR

Norcros Stock Up 1.7 %

About Norcros

LON NXR opened at GBX 180 ($2.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £160.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,079.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 187.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 165.95. Norcros has a one year low of GBX 134 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 209 ($2.65).

(Get Free Report)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.