Berenberg Bank Increases Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 650

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 605 ($7.67) to GBX 650 ($8.24) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities raised shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.37) to GBX 675 ($8.56) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 604.75 ($7.67).

RMV traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 563.60 ($7.15). 3,016,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 555.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 545.18. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 457.70 ($5.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 603 ($7.65). The company has a market cap of £4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,348.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In related news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.09), for a total value of £11,247.08 ($14,265.70). Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

