Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on the stock.
Greatland Gold Stock Up 3.2 %
GGP opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £330.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.87. Greatland Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15).
About Greatland Gold
