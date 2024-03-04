Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on the stock.

Greatland Gold Stock Up 3.2 %

GGP opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £330.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.87. Greatland Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15).

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

About Greatland Gold

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.