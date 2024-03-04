Berenberg Bank Trims Kistos (LON:KIST) Target Price to GBX 455

Kistos (LON:KIST – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 485 ($6.15) to GBX 455 ($5.77) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KIST stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 166 ($2.11). 95,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,090. The company has a market capitalization of £137.55 million, a PE ratio of -1,185.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Kistos has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.31).

Kistos Company Profile

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

