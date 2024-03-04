Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2,043.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,734 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 64.67%.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

