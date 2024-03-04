Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.54, but opened at $51.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Biohaven shares last traded at $53.22, with a volume of 212,873 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other Biohaven news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,072 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,010,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 973,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Biohaven by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,316,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 959,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

