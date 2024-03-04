BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.61.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $87.14 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 99.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,764 shares of company stock worth $4,648,059 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

