Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDT shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

TSE BDT opened at C$17.50 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$8.01 and a 52-week high of C$17.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$940.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

