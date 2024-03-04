BitShares Trading 8.8% Higher This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $12.27 million and $778,814.02 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001237 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001053 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

