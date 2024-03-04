BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Down 21.3% in February

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 259,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,808,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,304,000 after buying an additional 1,204,788 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 265,907 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 843.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 265,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 237,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,867,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

