BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 135 ($1.71) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.68) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 172.50 ($2.19).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

