Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives $32.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

BLBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at $101,470,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at $101,470,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $274,212.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,836,369 shares of company stock worth $204,524,848. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of BLBD opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. The business had revenue of $317.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

