BMO Capital Markets Raises Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $60.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
