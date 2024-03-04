BMO Capital Markets Raises Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $60.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Vistra alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

Vistra Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. Vistra has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.