Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $497,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $53,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.80. 53,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,604. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.08. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

