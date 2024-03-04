Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BLX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.75.

Boralex Stock Down 1.1 %

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 188,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$43.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.93.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

